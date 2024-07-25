Patanjali Ayurved College launches 5-day organ donation awareness campaign

Patanjali Ayurved College has launched a five-day organ donation awareness campaign under the auspices of its Department of Anatomy. The campaign began with an organ donation registration camp inaugurated by Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, who lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the event.

During the inauguration, Acharya Balkrishna highlighted the importance of organ donation, describing it as the greatest act of charity. He urged all citizens to pledge for organ donation, emphasizing that one donor can save up to eight lives. “After death, our body becomes akin to dust, but the organs we donate can give a new lease on life to those in need,” he stated.

Inspired by Acharya Balkrishna’s call to action, around 65 staff members, including teachers and doctors from various units of the institution, registered for organ donation on the first day of the camp.

In recognition of ‘Indian Organ Donation Day’ on August 3, and in alignment with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization’s (NOTTO) ‘Organ Donation Awareness Month’ observed every July, Patanjali Ayurveda College, under the guidance of Principal Prof. Anil Kumar, is conducting this campaign from July 23 to July 27.

The campaign’s activities include an organ donation awareness pledge on July 23, an awareness run on July 24, and the ongoing registration camp which began on July 25.

The event was coordinated by Assistant Professor Vaidya Gaurav Sharma, with Principal Prof. Anil Yadav outlining the program’s objectives. Students also contributed by performing a street play titled ‘Organ Donation: The Greatest Donation’.

The event also saw participation from prominent figures, including Brigadier T.C. Malhotra, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arun Pandey, department heads, faculty members, doctors, and students. Prof. (Dr.) Sachin Ravan, Head of the Department of Anatomy, delivered the vote of thanks.