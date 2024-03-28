Accused in rape and murder of five-year-old in Delhi nabbed from Asansol

In a heinous crime, a man allegedly raped and killed a five-year-old girl in Delhi’s Bawana before dumping her body, the police said on Thursday.

On March 24, the parents of the missing girl informed the police about the suspected kidnapping of their child from sector 1, DSIIDC Bawana, and the police accordingly registered a case.

The girl was a resident of Bawana and her parents ran a tea shop in the area.

Advertisement

According to the parents, they had seen their daughter at around 5 pm on March 24, and after making efforts to find her, they finally dialed 112.

The police immediately launched a search operation in the area along with the parents with the help of multiple teams constituted for the purpose. The search continued throughout the night in and around the place where the victim was last seen.

Later, when CCTV footage from the area was scanned, the girl was seen walking alongside a man. The man was identified as Totan Lohar alias Khudi and was found absconding. On local inquiry, it was established that he might have fled to West Bengal via train possibly Poorva Express.

The police teams were formed to nab him and one of the teams was immediately sent to the Railway Station which contacted the RPF. A team was also rushed to Kolkata, which further boarded a train to Asansol railway station and waited for Poorva Express, suspecting the arrival of the suspect.

Upon search conducted in the Poorva Express, they identified and nabbed the accused.

He was brought back to Delhi on Wednesday. Later he confessed to committing the sexual assault and thereafter killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory at around 7:30 pm on March 24.

At his instance, the scene of the crime was located and identified, while the victim’s body along with one blade and one brick has been recovered, a senior police official said.

Sections 302, 201, 376 AB IPC, and 6 POCSO Act were added to the case and the accused was arrested, while further proceedings were on, the police added.