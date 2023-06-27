About 25% feel Rahul will prove beneficial in MP, followed by Priyanka: Survey

About 25 per cent of the respondents of ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh feel that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will prove to be more beneficial to the grand old party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to the Opinion Poll conducted with a sample size of 17,113, which was carried out between May 26 and June 26 covering all the 230 Assembly seats in the state, 25.3 per cent people feel that Rahul Gandhi will prove more beneficial for the Congress in the Assembly elections in the state, followed by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with 24.9 per cent people voting for her.

The survey also claimed that about 13.1 per cent people feel that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will prove beneficial for the party in the poll-bound state, while 36.7 per cent people feel that they cannot say anything on the matter.

The survey further highlighted that among the BJP supporters, 18 per cent people feel that Rahul Gandhi will prove more beneficial followed by Priyanka Gandhi at 15.9 per cent.

The survey also said that 12.3 per cent of the BJP supporters feel that Kharge will prove beneficial, while 53.9 per cent said that they cannot comment.

Similarly, among the Congress supporters, 36.3 per cent people feel that Priyanka Gandhi will prove more beneficial for the party in the state followed by 33 per cent people rooting for Rahul Gandhi. While 12.4 per cent Congress supporters feel that Kharge will prove more beneficial, 18.2 per cent said that they cannot comment.