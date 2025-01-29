AAP’s promise of specific zone for street venders still unfulfilled: Raja Iqbal

In a political attack on the AAP for not fulfilling its promise made during the municipal corporation elections, BJP Leader and LOP in MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, alleged that the party promised to create special vending zones for the street vendors but the same has not been fulfilled hitherto.

He alleged that AAP shows big dreams and false hopes to the public in order to win votes, but once in power, the party focuses all its energy on corruption.

He claimed that the party has no answer to the demand of specific vending zones as the vending department of the corporation is under the control of an inspector raj, with corrupt officials receiving protection from party leaders.

The LOP in MCD urged the street vendors of the city to teach the AAP a lesson in the assembly elections by voting for the saffron party as under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM SVANidhi scheme was introduced to provide street vendors with easy loans on simple terms.