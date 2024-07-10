AAP’s obstinacy brought MCD to a standstill: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged due to the obstinacy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) essential functions such as cleanliness and maintenance have come to a standstill for the past one and a half years as the standing committee, statutory committees, and ward committees have not been formed.

Kapoor hit out at the AAP accusing it of wanting to run the MCD according to its whims rather than the Corporation Act.

He claimed that the AAP does not want to conduct mayoral polls as per rules and that the SC community is not getting representation even after three and a half months of the current year has passed, although a mayor from the reserved community should have been elected this year, he added.

Sharpening his attack on the AAP, Kapoor said the party knows that the political representation arithmetic of the MCD is such that if the standing committee election is held, they will lose, which is why they are not allowing the election to take place, the BJP leader claimed. As a result, many significant plans and regular functions of the civic body have come to a halt, a Delhi BJP spokesperson added.

Kapoor further claimed that the AAP is not allowing the formation of ward committees because they know they will lose the election for the chairman in five communities.

The BJP leader stated that the AAP is also aware that out of the 12 ward committees, they will lose the election for the chairman in 5, which is why they are not allowing the ward committees to be formed.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson alleged that on Wednesday, without prior notice to the saffron party’s councilors, the mayor obstinately tried to hold a meeting of the Central Zone’s ward committee, which he claimed is against the Corporation Act, which led to opposition from BJP councilors.

The Delhi BJP demanded that if “AAP” cares about the people of Delhi, they should immediately allow elections for the Municipal Corporation’s standing committee and ward committee and let a Scheduled Caste Mayor be elected.