AAP wins Rajinder Nagar seat by over 11,000 votes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, swept the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-poll in Delhi when AAP’s Durgesh Pathak defeated BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of 11,468 votes. The by-poll was held after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha who resigned after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Rajinder Nagar for his party’s victory in the by-poll.

“Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for the immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder. People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you, Rajinder Nagar, thank you Delhi”, the Delhi Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, MLAs, and workers celebrated the victory of Durgesh Pathak’s victory at the party headquarters.

On this occasion, MLA-elect Durgesh Pathak said, “I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support and I dedicate this victory to him. This is his victory. This is the victory of progress he has brought to Delhi. I want to thank the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful to every voter who voted for the AAP. This is their victory. I want to thank all the AAP workers who were involved in these elections and worked tirelessly. Those who couldn’t reach Rajinder Nagar made their contributions through social media. And those who couldn’t contribute through social media prayed to God and kept us in their hearts. They prayed for AAP’s victory.”

The counting of votes for Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar assembly by-poll was held on Sunday. Polling for the by-election to the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in the national capital was held on June 23.