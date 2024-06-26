AAP will talk to INDIA bloc parties to raise Kejriwal’s arrest issue in Parliament: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party RS MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that he would approach all INDIA bloc parties and their leaders, talk to them about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, requesting them to raise the crucial issue in the Parliament.

The AAP leader has alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre led by the BJP misused investigating Central agencies to target opposition parties.

He said that he will also ask the INDIA bloc parties to raise the issue of Directorate of Enforcement, getting the stay on trial court’s bail order for Delhi CM, claiming that the agency got stay.

Replying to a question, the AAP RS MP said that the party’s differences with a coalition party may be at state level, but asserted that they were together at the national front, especially on the issues related to the constitution, democracy and the misuse of the central agencies, he added.

The AAP leader also mentioned that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has openly spoken in support of Kejriwal, stating that the BJP has worked against Kejriwal.

The SP chief has assured that he will support AAP in this struggle, and added that AAP is in talks with other parties like CPI, CPM and also Uddhav Thackeray, and he will also talk to the Congress leaders and the matter will be raised in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Singh also said that while granting interim bail to Kejriwal the Supreme Court had also said that he is not a threat to society, he has no criminal record.

Singh further said that while granting bail to the Delhi CM, the trial court had written in its order that no money trail has been found against him, while no proof of spending money in Goa elections has been found, he claimed.