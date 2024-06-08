AAP says LS Speaker post should be from TDP, not BJP

Aam Admi Party( AAP) Rajya Sabha member and Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh has demanded the Lok Sabha speaker should be selected from TDP or any other NDA alliance partners.

” TDP should have a speaker in the NDA government. A BJP speaker will be fatal for the parliamentary tradition. In Modi 2.0, 150 MPs were suspended from the House. These people will break small parties to remain in power, ” Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday , AAP leader said his party did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh but extended unconditional support to the INDI alliance.

He said that Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held in adverse circumstances. The Prime Minister’s entire machinery and resources were engaged in stopping the opposition, but the people of the country have given the mandate against unemployment, inflation, Agniveer Yojana, the campaign to change the Constitution and against the abolition of reservation.

” This mandate is against the politics of hatred and India will not run with arrogance. This country will run on love. Our country is not Pakistan and Taliban which will run by dividing the people. If these people do not improve then they will come down to two seats from 240,” he said.

However , Sanjay Singh claimed that the future of the NDA government could be one year, six months or even 13 days. Modi ji is not a leader like Atal ji. Indi alliance will take the right decision at the right time. We agree with the opinion of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh and scrapping the Agniveer scheme of JDU.

Taking aim at BJP, AAP leader said that these people always discriminated political leaders and tried to insult them .

“Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister for five years and when he left the house, the CM’s residence was washed with Ganga water. When he went to the temple, the temple was washed. The then President Ramnath Kovind was not invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. Even the President was not invited to the inauguration. The public has responded to BJP with hatred towards backward classes, Dalits and tribals”, he claimed.

Talking about the BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya, he said that the people of Ayodhya defeated those who insulted Lord Ram. ” BJP people used to claim to bring Ram. This is an insult to them. Now after losing, BJP trolls are abusing the people of Ayodhya. These people are not even supporters of Hindus. If you did not vote then you are now abusing,” he said while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Kashi by 1.50 lakh votes where Bholenath showed some mercy on him but Ram ji sent the BJP people away from Ayodhya and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh announced that the state executive meeting of Aam Aadmi Party will be held in Noida on June 13 in which the election results will be reviewed state-wise.

He disclosed that AAP will be in alliance in the assembly elections to be held in UP in 2027 and talks with SP on this matter will be initiated .

Besides , a workers conference will be organized in Lucknow on June 20.

He has also demanded that there should be an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET exam results.