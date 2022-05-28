AAP reminds BJP of its promise to fast track recruitment in J&K

Seeking a fair deal for the unemployed educated youth, senior AAP leader Harshdev Singh, on Saturday, asked the Jammu & Kashmir administration to fulfill its commitment to fill hundreds of vacancies through a fast-track recruitment process.

Singh, while addressing media persons here, accused the current regime of treating the educated unemployed and semi-employed youths of J&K as disposable commodities. It is disengaging employees by various departments after utilising their services for years was not only an abhorrent practice but also amounted to human rights violation of most serious nature.

He sought justice for the beleaguered contractual, consolidated, and daily wage workers engaged in various government departments for the past several years.

Referring to the government’s assurance given in August 2019 of engaging 50,000 youth on a fast-track basis through an accelerated recruitment committee (ARC), Singh maintained that the said statement proved a cruel joke as none of the appointments were made nor the proposed ARC made its presence felt anywhere. Likewise, other BJP leaders also spoke of filling 84,000 posts in J&K in a time-bound manner, but nothing has been done so far in this direction, he pointed out.

AAP leader Yashpal Kundal also criticised the government for “disengaging” employees under various categories and delaying regularisation of those who have worked as daily wagers for several years.