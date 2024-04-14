AAP observes ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ Diwas

In response to the call given by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday observed ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Dictatorship) Diwas on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

“AAP leaders and supporters convened to pledge their unwavering commitment to safeguard the Constitution across the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” the party said.

On this occasion, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: “Today we have taken an oath to save the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. This oath should not be just a sentence for the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, it should be a commitment for the AAP workers to fight until their last breath to save the Constitution made by Baba Saheb.”

Singh said Arvind Kejriwal made every word written in Baba Saheb’s Constitution true.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) provided equal education to children, taught the Constitution in schools, provided free treatment, got everyone treated for free under the ‘Farishtey’ scheme, arranged free travel in buses for mothers and sisters, and provided free electricity and water,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“Delhiites have the guarantee from Shri Arvind Kejriwal that we will fulfill every promise. The Kejriwal government is the first government in India to do more work than the guarantee given in the manifesto. There was no guarantee to give women a Rs 1,000 in our manifesto. Even after that, CM Arvind Kejriwal has worked to understand the economic crisis of our mothers and sisters,” Singh said.