Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has announced on Wednesday that he would use the air tickets he is entitled to as a Member of Parliament to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flights. He would take migrant workers on two flights to Patna tomorrow.

In a tweet, Singh said that he will use 34 flight tickets received by a Member of Parliament during the year to send migrants to Patna with the help of colleagues and voluntary organisations. An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets in domestic flights annually.

सांसद को साल भर में मिलने वाली 34 फ़्लाइट का इस्तेमाल प्रवासी साथियों को पटना पहुँचाने के लिए करूँगा साथियों और स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं के सहयोग से कल 4.6.2020 को भी 180 व 12 प्रवासी मज़दूरों को दो अलग अलग फ़्लाइट से पटना लेकर जाऊँगा, सभी सहयोगी साथियों का हृदय से आभार। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 3, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appreciated his fellow party member’s effort as he tweeted, “Everyone will be inspired by this unique initiative of Sanjay ji. Those whom God has given means, it is their responsibility to put their resources in the service of others. Sanjay ji deserves to be congratulated.”

Responding to the compliment, Singh said these were the ideals with which he entered politics. “Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji. These are the ideals with which we entered politics with you and I will try to follow them throughout my life,” he said in a tweet.

In a similar move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also made arrangements for migrant workers from his state stuck in Leh and Andaman and Nicobar islands to reach home by air.

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus has left many migrant workers stuck away from home without jobs. Many migrant workers have taken it upon themselves to reach home on foot or by cycling.

The Centre has said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.