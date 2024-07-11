AAP leader Sanjay Singh gets bail in Epidemic Diseases Act violation case

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday surrendered at the MP/MLA court after a bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in the case of violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

Special judge Shubham Verma granted him bail.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said that on April 13, 2021, Bandhuakala police station incharge Praveen Kumar Singh had filed an FIR.

It was alleged that at 3.30 PM on the day, Sanjay Singh was holding a meeting in Hasanpur village in favor of his party’s Zila Parishad member candidate Salma Begum in the 3-tier Panchayat elections, for which he did not have permission. There were 50-60 more people with him which violated the Epidemic Act and other laws.

After investigation, the police sent the charge sheet to the court against Sanjay Singh, Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Maqsood, Sukai, Dharamraj, Zeeshan, Sahban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay.

The other accused got bail but when Sanjay did not appear, a warrant was issued against him.

Sanjay Singh’s advocate Rudra Pratap Singh Madan said he has been ordered to be released on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond, which has been filed.