Santunu returns home on bail

The then TMC youth leader Santunu Banerjee from Balagarh, found involved in the teachers recruitment scam and was behind bars, was released on bail and returned home on Friday. Santunu was overwhelmed after receiving a warm welcome from the people of Balagarh.

Santunu said: “I have full faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will get the right judgement. It is my ill fate that I was away from my family members and the people for more than two years. Though I was ousted from the party yet I am very much with the party. If I am called back into the party I will serve as a dedicated and devoted soldier of the party.”

