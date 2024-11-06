AAP govt failed to acknowledge pollution in Yamuna: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital has repeatedly failed to acknowledge the pollution in Yamuna despite the issue being raised by the party on several occasions.

Referring to the Delhi High Court’s remark, Yadav said the government would now have to acknowledge that the river is polluted and unsafe for devotees to take a dip during the Chhath puja.

“Now that the Delhi High Court expressed concern over the pollution in Yamuna and warned against allowing devotees to perform Chhath Puja at the banks of the river the failure of the Atishi Government to keep the Yamuna waters clean and safe for the festival has thoroughly been exposed,” the Congress leader said.

A bench of the Delhi High Court, led by the chief justice, stressed that if people were allowed to perform Chhath Puja in the Yamuna water, it could lead to serious health issues for the devotees.

The Congress leader pointed out that his party has been voicing concerns over the toxic air and the poisonous water of Yamuna for a long time, but the Atishi Government did not take any corrective steps to improve the air and water quality but only indulged in blame games.