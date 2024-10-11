AAP extends support to National Conference in J-K

The AAP on Friday extended its support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference-led alliance in the Union territory.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will extend support to JKNC in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter of support has been submitted to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The J&K Assembly has one AAP MLA,” the party said on Friday.

In the recently concluded assembly election, the Arvind Kejriwal-led paty won one seat. Its candidate from Doda, Mehraj Malik, defeated BJP leader Gajay Singh Rana, securing its first seat in the Union territory.

The J&K National Conference-Congress alliance won 48 seats. While the J&K NC-led by Farooq Abdullah secured 42 seats, its alliance partner Congress managed to win six seats.

Earlier on Thursday, four independent MLAs had also extended their support to the National Conference.

With the support from AAP and four independents, INDIA bloc’s number of seats have now reached 53, well past the majority mark of 48 in the 95-member J&K Legislative Assembly, including five nominated MLAs.