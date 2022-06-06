AAP demands arrest of Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its leaders’ controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, said BJP’s ‘hateful’ and ‘divisive’ politics has once again landed India in an embarrassing position.

Addressing a Press conference here, the party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang demanded the immediate arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, whose controversial remarks had triggered outrage in Gulf nations.

Pointing out that Indian ambassadors are being summoned by the governments of Gulf Countries and the Indian government has been asked to issue an unconditional apology, Kang said it is a matter of shame for a democratic country.

“India is following the great constitution given by Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar that advocates peaceful coexistence of different religions and cultures in the country and complete freedom to practice any religion. This is the beauty of our country and the foundation of communal harmony,” Kang contended.

He alleged that ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, it is indulging in dirty politics of hatred in the name of religion and destroying communal harmony in the country.

The AAP spokesperson said while the dirty politics of the BJP has affected inter-community relations within the country, its impact is now being seen outside the country. Due to this, India’s head is hanging in shame all over the world.

Kang said the remarks of former BJP Nupur Sharma and former Delhi media in-charge Navin Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad and his wife have deeply hurt the sentiments of those practicing Islam across the world. It is for this reason that Islamic countries like Oman, Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait, etc. have strongly criticised India and issued summons to Indian ambassadors. Now, millions of Indians are also facing the threat of losing their employment in Gulf countries, he pointed out.

The AAP leader said the minorities are in dire straits under the Narendra Modi-led government and BJP leaders were solely responsible for the growing hatred towards Hindus across the world, Kang added.