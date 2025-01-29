‘AAP-DA’s boat will sink in Yamuna’: PM targets Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for charging the BJP-led Haryana government with ‘poisoning’ Yamuna water. He said the ‘AAP-DA’ is in panic fearing a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections in Delhi.

“In their political interest, ‘AAP-DA’ people have committed another grave sin and this sin can never be forgiven. A former chief minister of Delhi has made disgusting allegations against the people of Haryana. ‘AAP-DA’ people are in panic due to fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi,” he asked without naming Kejriwal while addressing a public meeting in Kartar Nagar here.

Advertisement

“Don’t the children, families and relatives of the people of Haryana live in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana mix poison in the water of their own children,” Modi asked.

Advertisement

On Monday, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the BJP, saying the BJP-ruled Haryana government has “poisoned” the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi to blame the AAP in case “people die”.

Coming down heavily on the AAP chief for his “poisonous water” remarks, Modi said, “Everyone living in Delhi drinks this water sent from Haryana, the prime minister also has been drinking it for the last 11 years, all the justices and all the other respectable people also drink it.”

Stepping up his attack on the AAP, the Prime Minister said, “In ‘AAP-DA’ walon ki lutiya Yamuna ji mein hi doobegi. (Their (the AAP) boat will sink in Yamuna only).”

Calling the charges made by the AAP against the Haryana government an insult to the nation, PM Modi said, “AAP-DA people are saying people of Haryana mix poison in the water of Delhi. This is an insult not only to Haryana but to Indians but also to our values, to our character. This is a country where offering water is considered a religious duty. But these (AAP) people, fearing electoral defeat, are resorting to such baseless allegations.”

The prime minister said, “This time, Delhi will teach a lesson to those spreading such lies. Their (the AAP) boat will sink in Yamuna only.”

Exuding confidence of the BJP emerging victorious in Delhi Assembly polls, Modi said on February 5, the AAP would go and the BJP would come.

“The people here want a double-engine government that will work on the development and welfare of the poor. Delhi now wants a government that builds houses for the poor and modernise Delhi. Delhi wants a government that provides tap water to every house and get rid of the tanker mafia. That’s why the whole of Delhi is saying today – 5 February will come, AAP-DA will go, BJP will come,” the prime minister asserted.

“After February 8, following the establishment of the BJP government in Delhi, we will deliver on all the promises we made within a specified timeframe. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he asserted.

Modi, without directly naming the AAP chief, hit out at him for building a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself.

“The BJP cannot sit idle until the lives of slum dwellers improve. That’s why the BJP government is building permanent houses for thousands of slum dwellers. Many have already received the keys to their homes, and I guarantee that every slum dweller will get a permanent house,” he added

He further said, “Modi doesn’t have his own house, but Modi’s dream of a permanent home for every poor person. Those who built “Sheesh Mahal” wasting crores of rupees from public money on luxury can never think of homes for the poor. That’s the reason they are now going to slums and spreading falsehoods. They have mastered the art of lying.”

“For the first time in history, we are seeing a government that ignores an important institution like the CAG. The AAP government has hidden the CAG reports because they know it will expose them. Let’s support our candidates and help them win. In the very first session of the Assembly, we will ensure the CAG report is presented,” the prime minister added.