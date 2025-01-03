AAP-DA ko hatana hai, Bhajpa ko lana hai: Modi targets Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying they have looted the people of Delhi in the last 10 years and expressed confidence that the BJP will dislodge them from power in the coming assembly election.

Virtually launching the BJP’s election campaign in the national capital, Modi, without directly naming Kejriwal, blasted the former chief minister for building a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself but doing very little for the betterment of the people.

”AAP-DA ko hatana hai, Bhajpa ko lana hai,” (AAP has to be defeated, BJP has to be brought (to power),” he said while addressing the public meeting in Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground.

Modi said Delhi has been surrounded by a major ‘Aapda’ (disaster) for the last 10 years and by bringing veteran social activist Anna Hazare forward, some ‘Kattar Beimaan’ (hardcore corrupt) people pushed the national capital into AAP-DA.

The Prime Minister hit out at the AAP government in Delhi alleging that the past 10 years have been marked by corruption and scams in various sectors such as liquor contracts, school education, healthcare for the poor, pollution control, and recruitment.

“Some hardcore corrupt individuals, using Anna Hazare as a front, have pushed Delhi into this crisis,” he said.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar here. He also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects – the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

Addressing the public meeting in Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground, Modi said Delhi has always envisioned good governance but the ruling state government has failed to deliver on its promises and has only worsened the situation. As a result, the people of Delhi are determined to fight against this crisis, vowing to bring change and rid the city of this corruption.

“Scams in liquor contracts…scams in schools for children…scams in healthcare for the poor…scams in the name of fighting pollution…scams in recruitments…These people talked about the development of Delhi, but instead, they became the ‘AAPda’ and struck Delhi,” he said.

Modi further targeted the AAP government, saying that the AAP has descended upon Delhi like an ‘Aapda’ (disaster).

“These (AAP) people openly engage in corruption and even celebrate it. AAP, the ‘Aapda’, has befallen Delhi. That’s why the people of Delhi have launched a war against this disaster,” Modi said.

Delhi’s voters have decided they will not tolerate this ‘AAPada’ and will bring about change, he said.

“Delhi is saying in unison, ‘Aapda Ko Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge’,” Modi said.

Alleging that the high expenses were undertaken on refurbishing at the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence when Arvind Kejriwal was holding the Chief Minister’s post, the Prime Minister said India knows that Modi has never built a house for himself, but over the past 10 years, he has fulfilled the dreams of more than 4 crore people.

“I could have built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for myself, but my dream was to provide pucca houses for my fellow countrymen. I urge all of you, whenever you interact and meet with slum dwellers, to ensure them on my behalf that they will definitely get pucca houses, if not today, then tomorrow!” the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi to provide free healthcare but noted that the ‘AAPada’ government was blocking it, depriving the citizens of its benefits.

“I want to give the benefits of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme which provides free treatment facility to the people of Delhi. The AAP-DA government has great enmity with the people of Delhi. Ayushman scheme is implemented in the entire country, but AAP-DA people are not allowing this scheme to be implemented here (Delhi). The people of Delhi are having to bear the loss due to this,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that development of cities would play an important role in realizing the goals of Viksit Bharat.

“Today the whole country is engaged in building a ‘developed India’. We are working with the resolve that every citizen of the country should have a permanent house in a ‘developed India’. Delhi has a very big role in this resolution, hence the BJP-led central government started a campaign to build permanent houses in place of slums,” he said.

“Our cities play a very important role in developing India. People from far-off places come here with their dreams and spend their lives honestly in fulfilling those dreams. Therefore, the BJP government at the Center is engaged in providing quality of life to every family living in the cities,” he added.

The PM said 2025 will be the year of strengthening India’s position in the world and making it a premium manufacturing hub.

“Today, India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. This role of India will strengthen even more in 2025. This year will be the year to strengthen India’s position in the world. It will be the year of making India one of the biggest manufacturing centres in the world,” the PM said.

During his address, Modi also became emotional and said, “When the country was going through a tumultuous time, fighting against Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian regime and the Emergency, many of my fellows and I were part of the underground movement.

During that time, Ashok Vihar was my residence, and even today, visiting Ashok Vihar brings back a flood of nostalgic memories.”

The Prime Minister remarked that on one side, the Central Government is making efforts for the education system in Delhi, while on the other side, there are the outright lies of the state government.The state government of Delhi has caused significant harm, particularly by mismanaging funds meant for education.

“The situation is such that the funds allocated under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan” were not even spent on the children’s education by the state government.”