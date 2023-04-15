AAP calls Assembly session in wake of CBI summons to Delhi CM

The AAP government has called a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on April 17 to discuss the current political situation that has emerged a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

The special session will be held a day after Kejriwal appears before the Central probe agency on Sunday, April 16.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is already in jail in the case. He was arrested by both the ED and the CBI for investigation into the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, AAP MLA and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the situation prevailing in Delhi today has never been seen in any state of the country till date.

“The session has been called on 17th to discuss the current situation in Delhi,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, in response to the CBI summon, Kejriwal had claimed that the Central probe agencies were going to extreme heights to target their strongest political rivals.

Referring to the arrest of Sisodia, Kejriwal said that these agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats.

The agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam, the Chief Minister added.

According to sources, the Assembly will discuss the fact that certain powers are creating an atmosphere against the developmental works being carried out by the Delhi government.

“In this special session, a committee report on the issue of unanswered questions from MLAs Rajesh Gupta and Atishi, and the Services Department, will be presented on the floor of the House,” the sources said.