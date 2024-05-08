CBI busts bribery racket in RML Hospital in Delhi; nine arrested

Busting a bribery racket at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested nine persons including two doctors, the sources said.

All the accused have been sent to CBI’s custodial remand till May 14, the sources added.

Earlier, all the arrested accused were produced before a special court.

A total 11 persons have been named in the case, while others include the private firms and unknown public servants and private persons, the FIR was registered on Tuesday.

The case also pertains to incidents where bribes were allegedly demanded from patients by the employees of the institution against different works, where it is also said that in one of the allegations it says that a clerk used to prepare medical and fitness certificates against bribe amounts.

The two doctors include a Cardiology Professor and an Assistant Professor, who have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes from suppliers of medical equipment, against using their products that include stents and other surgical equipment.

Those arrested accused also include clerks working in the RML and private persons who are said to be middlemen and suppliers of medical and surgical equipment.

As per the FIR registered by the central probe agency in this connection, “Information has been received through a reliable source that several doctors and the employees of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, have been indulging in corrupt practices and collecting bribes from the patients either directly or indirectly through the medical/supplier representatives of the companies supplying different equipment required for diagnosis and treatment of various patients.”

Those apprehended also include an equipment supplier who allegedly gave Rs 2.48 lakh to one of the doctor’s in a bid to push the sale of his equipment, and another man who paid graft money to another to the professor using UPI.

A person who is part of Cath. laboratory is also one of those arrested.

Reportedly, this is the second major crackdown against such a nexus between hospital staff and private medical suppliers in recent times, as last year the probe agency had nabbed a doctor of another government hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.