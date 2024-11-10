AAP and BJP responsible for agri crisis in Punjab: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the agri crisis in the State and accused them of working in collusion with each other to destroy the farm economy of Punjab.

In a statement here, senior party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that both AAP and the BJP were jointly creating a false narrative on drugs to divert attention from the immediate problems being faced by the State – lack of procurement at minimum support price (MSP), imposing cuts of up to Rs 300 per quintal on paddy, lack of lifting, refusal of various States to receive rice stocks from Punjab and shortage of DAP which was endangering forthcoming wheat sowing.

Asserting both the State and central governments were playing the drug card during a critical juncture when the State’s farm economy was in danger, Dr Cheema said “the drug menace is not a new phenomenon. In fact both the State and central governments are responsible for internal security and border security respectively.”

“Both have failed in their duties. Instead of admitting their failure and apologising to Punjabis for failing to eradicate drugs they have propped up this issue to take attention away from the agri crisis,” he said.

Dr Cheema also questioned why AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal as well as the central government had refused to even speak or address the problems being faced by farmers.

He also condemned the BJP for threatening farmers with coercive action instead of addressing their grievances.