A Tribute to Heroes: Author Bhavvna Arora’s Emotional Journey Through Nagrota Under Siege

Some stories come from the heart, but a few become etched into your soul. Author Bhavvna Arora’s latest work, Nagrota Under Siege, is one such tale, brimming with raw emotion and untold bravery.

The book, based on the terror attack at the Nagrota Army cantonment in November 2016, sheds light on the stories of the martyrs and their families, weaving a narrative of courage, sacrifice, and resilience.

The book was launched today by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategic), at the Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

On the early morning of November 29, 2016, militants attacked the XVI Corps headquarters. After scaling the wall of the 166 Medium Regiment premises, they hurled grenades and fired indiscriminately at the sentry post.

The attack created a hostage-like situation within the Officers’ Mess complex, where 12 jawans, two women, and two children were present.

The terror strike claimed the lives of two officers and five jawans, who were martyred while neutralizing the three attackers.

The fallen heroes included Major Gosavi Kunal Mannadir, Major Akshay Girish Kumar, Havildar Sukhraj Singh, Lance Naik Kadam Sambhaji Yeshwantro, Grenadier Raghvendra Singh, Rifleman Asim Rai, and Naik Chittranjan Debbarma.

In an interview with The Statesman, Bhavvna Arora shared her journey of writing the book and the emotional challenges that came with it. “When it comes to stories about martyrs, sensitivity is paramount. These are not tales of entertainment but of death, sacrifice, and loss. We owe it to their families to approach such subjects with respect and empathy,” she said.

Arora highlighted the uniqueness of the Nagrota attack. “Typically, militants target army bases or convoys. This attack stood out because it targeted the residential area within an army cantonment, involving families. Women and children had to be rescued in the midst of the assault. While we often talk about the bravery of soldiers, we rarely discuss the strength of the families standing behind them. Nagrota Under Siege is their story.”

The story was inspired by accounts shared with Arora by some of her brother’s army colleagues. “Sometimes, stories find you,” she said. “This one came to me, and I knew it needed to be told.”

Arora, who has previously authored Undaunted: Lt. Ummer Fayaz of Kashmir, a book about the young officer brutally killed by militants in 2017, spoke about the emotional toll of such projects.

“The research for Undaunted was deeply unsettling, and even five years later, I’m still undergoing therapy. Writing about martyrs teaches you empathy and sensitivity, especially when interacting with their families. You must form an emotional connection to give justice to their stories.”

A daughter of a family with a rich army heritage, Arora has also written The Deliberate Sinner, Mistress of Honour, and Love Bi the Way. However, her commitment to truth and storytelling has not come without personal sacrifices. Arora revealed that during her research for Nagrota Under Siege, she ended a three-year live-in relationship with her boyfriend after he tried to dissuade her from meeting imprisoned terrorists for research.

“He feared they might seek revenge, but I told him that if he couldn’t respect my work, we couldn’t continue together. Sometimes, personal growth requires tough decisions,” she shared. When asked if she would send him a copy of the book, Arora quipped, “I’m sure he’ll buy it from a store.”