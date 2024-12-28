Telangana Assembly calls special session on 30 December to pay tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will hold a special session on 30 December to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday. The State Legislature Secretary issued a notice in this regard on Saturday. Dr Singh was largely instrumental in the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at the AICC office on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also went to New Delhi to pay homage and offer his condolences to the family. Naidu’s son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, shared an anecdote about Dr Singh, who had helped his family during a particularly difficult juncture after the TDP lost power in 2004. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Nara Lokesh wrote, “As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, I am reminded of his large-heartedness and graciousness towards our family.”

He went on to add that 2004 was a particularly difficult time for them since Naidu had just recovered from an attempt on his life after a powerful bomb blast by Naxalites near Tirupati, and the party had lost the elections. He further said that the new state government (led by Congress Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy) had moved to reduce Naidu’s security cover, which would have hindered him from carrying out his responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition.

Naidu met the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and requested him to restore his security cover, citing the recent attacks on his life and the heightened threat perception. “Although we were from an opposition party, Dr Manmohan Singh immediately said that Mr Naidu is important to the nation and gave instructions to restore his full security (led by NSG commandos) against the wishes of the then state government… In fact, he specifically told Mr Naidu that by the time you go back to Hyderabad, the NSG security cover will be ready for you,” confided Nara Lokesh in his post.

He further wrote, “Dr Manmohan Singh was a rare statesman, and as a family, we owe him personally for his large heart. Farewell sir. You will be missed.”