The Trinamool congress questioned India’s low rank at the Global Pension Index on X here on Wednesday.

The global Retirement Index is an indicator of the factors that shows the retirement security. This report also highlights the parameters that can be a comparison tool to define the best practices of any country for retired people. The Global Retirement Index(GRI)has been published since 2012 by a French company.

This year the report was released yesterday on October 17. According to the report the top three positions have been occupied by Norway, Switzerland and Iceland as First, second and third respectively. India ranked at 43rd which is considered as the bottom position.

Trinamool Congress on X, earlier known as Twitter handle @All India Trinamool Congress posted “ Is India losing its relevance in search of Amrit Kaal? PM @narendramodi’s dazzling hoax speeches of huge goals for the development of the nation contradicts the stark reality of India slipping down to 45th position out of 47 countries on the Global Pension Index, 2023. This distressing reality can also be reflected by the protests of Government employees, unhappy with the current pension model.

How about @BJP4India halts its boasting ritual for once and actually works for the upliftment of the country?

The Global Index is prepared on the basis of three factors- Integrity, sustainability and Adequacy. Adequacy meaning how much a person is getting ? Sustainability meaning – can the system keep delivering? and third is integrity – which means can the system be trusted?.

Cornering the ruling party on the bottom rank at the global index, the Trinamool Congress pointed Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to concentrate on building the nation, The TMC teasing the government said that instead of setting up huge goals for the development of the nation and claiming that it is achieved work towards it.

Speaking to The Statesman, a senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “The Prime Minister should not go all around claiming that India is achieving big goals. The women, elderly and children are the parameters that decide the situation of a country. The health of these three are the best the country has. And the global index is not prepared by the opposition. This is investigated by a third party. The central government should look at the ground. The real issues instead of making unreal tall claims”.