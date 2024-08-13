99,097 jobs created in Assam in past 3 years, says CM; sets new target

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government has successfully created 99,097 jobs over the past three years.

According to Sarma, this achievement brings the state within 1% of its ambitious target of providing 1 lakh corruption-free government jobs.

In his announcement, Sarma highlighted the recent appointment of 1,127 youths to key positions in the Public Works Department (PWD) and Medical Education Departments, emphasising the government’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.

“With today’s additions, we have now reached 99,097 government jobs. We are moving steadily towards our goal of 1 lakh jobs. This is another step towards ensuring transparency and integrity in our recruitment process,” the Chief Minister stated.

Looking ahead, Sarma also set an ambitious new goal for the state’s employment efforts. He announced plans to create an additional 50,000 jobs over the next eight months, further reinforcing the government’s dedication to reducing unemployment and fostering a fair and vibrant job market.

The Chief Minister’s post on X urged citizens to “stay tuned for more updates,” signalling ongoing efforts to enhance employment opportunities and strengthen Assam’s economic future.

This latest development is part of a broader strategy by the Assam government to drive economic growth, improve public service delivery, and create sustainable job opportunities for the state’s youth.

As Assam moves closer to its employment targets, the focus remains on ensuring that the recruitment process is transparent and inclusive, offering opportunities to a diverse range of candidates, Sarma added.