The Muslim community’s board, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on the Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict said on Sunday that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the verdict.

Earlier also, the AIMPLB had said that it will file a review petition on the verdict by December 9.

“Muslims trust judiciary that is why a review petition is being filed. However, the trust has weakened after the SC verdict on Ayodhya,” AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani told PTI.

He further added that Ninety-nine per cent of Muslims of the country are in favour of a review petition. If it is understood that a big section is against this, it is wrong.

However, Maulana suspected that the petition will be dismissed. But he said that the board will file the petition. “It’s our legal right and there are many contradictory things in the verdict,” he said.

Earlier many suggestions were given on not to file the review petition as the decades-long dispute should end after the apex court’s judgment. On this, Maulana said, “They are those who did not have any interest in the mosque. They live in fear and want others to do so.”

“Intellectuals raise this issue but they did not have any practical scheme to resolve issues of the Muslim community. They should be asked what they have done for the community,” he added.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case has decided not to file a review petition. It said that it will take call on whether to accept the five-acre alternative land for the mosque or not.

On November 9, the Supreme Court in a historic judgment allotted the 2.77 acre disputed land to Hindu side while a separate 5 acre land to Muslim side at a prominent place in Ayodhya.