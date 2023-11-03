More than 90,000 Indians detained for attempting to enter US illegally in last 1 year

The most recent US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) data shows that between October 2022 and September 2023, a total of 96,917 Indians were detained while entering the country illegally.

There has apparently been a five-fold surge in the number of Indians arrested for illegally entering the US in recent years.

19,883 Indians were arrested in 2019–20. According to the data, 30,662 Indians were arrested in 2020–21 and 63,927 in 2021–22.

Of the 96,917 Indians, 30,010—mostly from Punjab and Gujarat—who were apprehended between October 2022 and September of this year were apprehended near the Canadian border, while 41,770 were apprehended near the Mexican border.

The fiscal year of the US federal government begins on October 1 and ends on September 30.

On Thursday, Senator James Lankford stated on the Senate floor that these individuals travel to Mexico, the nearest airport, via approximately four flights, some of which go via France. After that, they essentially ride a bus that the cartels have rented all the way to the border, where they are dropped off for their final delivery.

According to Lankford, 45,000 Indian nationals have entered our nation over our southern border after paying cartels to do so.