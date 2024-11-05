900 elderly,special abled cast vote by “home-voting” in Raj bye polls

As many as 900 of the 930 targeted especially abled and elderly voters cast their ballot on Monday in first phase of “Home – Voting” for November 13 bye – polls in the six assembly segments of Rajasthan.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navin Mahajan, bye-elections are being held on 7 vacant seats of the state assembly. Of them the first round of “Home Voting” bagan in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Deoli – Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar (ST) and Chorasi (ST) yesterday. The first round of polling-from-home in Dausa assembly segment will began on Wednesday.

A total of 3193 especially abled and/or elderly voters in 85-plus age bracket have applied for “Home Voting” facility in the seven assembly segments. As many as 930 voters in 85 – plus age group and especially abled in 06 constituencies were targeted for polling on the first day, yesterday. Of them 900 have cast their ballots Monday, 21 were not available at their homes and nine others passed away since applying for voting from home.

A maximum of 253 voters have exercised their franchise in Chorasi (ST) and a minimum of 79 voters cast ballots on the first day in another Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency Salumbar. The first round in these six segments will continue until November 8. In Dausa this will take place between November 6 and 8. Those who miss their chance in the first round would be given second opportunity in second round of polling on November 9 and 10, Mahajan informed.