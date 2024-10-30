90 candidates in the fray from nine UP Assembly bypolls

A total of 90 candidates are left in the fray for nine assembly seats going to by-elections slated on November 13 after five candidates withdrew their papers on the last day of withdrawals on Wednesday.

Among the candidates who withdraw their nominations, two are from Kundarki, and one each from Meerapur, Sisamau, and Katehari.

According to EC sources here, a total of 149 candidates had filed their nominations of which papers of 54 were rejected during scrutiny. With this, 90 candidates are left in the fray with the highest number of candidates from Ghaziabad while the lowest with five candidates each from Khair and Sisamau seats.

The other candidates in the fray are 13 from Majhwan, 12 from Kundarki,11 each from Meerapur and Katehari.

In all the seats there is a direct contest between the BJP and the SP though the BSP also fielded candidates in all the seats.

While the bypolls are being held in Sisamau due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, the rest eight seats fell vacant following election of the present MLAs to Lok Sabha.