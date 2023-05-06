85,294 persons screened for TB in HP’s Kinnaur

As many as 85,294 persons have been screened in the Active Case Finding (ACF) for tuberculosis in the district Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh.

An official spokesperson said here on Saturday that the state government is determined to eradicate tuberculosis from Himachal Pradesh by the year 2025, and to achieve this target, the District Health Department Kinnaur is effectively implementing TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.

The District Health Department has implemented an ACF campaign in all three blocks of district Kinnaur to achieve TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Regional Hospital Kinnaur has initiated an ACF campaign to identify TB cases and to ensure their healthy well-being.

There are 89,271 persons in all three blocks of district Kinnaur and 85,294 persons have been screened in the ACF campaign for TB, out of which 546 presumptive cases have been identified and about 7 cases have been diagnosed, he said.

Sangla Block has a total population of 33,529 persons and 31,119 persons have been screened in the ACF campaign, resulting in 93 percent of screened persons in the block.

Out of 31,119 screened persons about 167 cases have been identified as presumptive cases for TB and 4 TB cases have been diagnosed.

Whereas out of 27,657 persons in Pooh Block, 24,204 persons have been screened, which is 88 percent of the screened population for TB in the block and about 190 cases have been identified and 2 cases have been diagnosed.

Nichar Block, having a total population of 28,085 persons, had 29,971 persons screened, resulting in 106 percent of screened persons in the block.

Out of 29,971 screened persons about 189 presumptive cases have been identified and 1 case of TB has been diagnosed.

“In the year 2020, about 183 tuberculosis patients were registered out of which 174 persons have been cured, whereas in the year 2021 about 194 patients were registered out of which 186 persons were cured and in the year 2022 about 201 patients were registered out of which 158 persons have been cured,” informed the spokesperson.

According to the Health indicators, there are 196 TB patients per one lakh population in India and 211 TB patients per one lakh population in Himachal Pradesh. Whereas, in the Kinnaur district, there are 120 TB patients against one lakh population.