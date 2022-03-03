85 Pakistan backed terror modules smashed in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K DGP on Thursday said Pakistan and its agencies are continuously attempting to launch terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir and added that Police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) have exposed dozens of such modules.

The DGP said that during last year around 85 terror modules involved in grenade throwing, civilian killings and other different terror activities were busted.

During a cricket tournament here, the DGP said that Pakistan is making attempts to create disturbance here and added J&K Police and other security forces are continuously monitoring and foiling their evil designs.

He said that attempts to create disturbance by planting IEDs in Jammu have been foiled and added that huge quantity of arms, explosives, grenades and other explosive material have been seized recently.

He said that enemies of peace are making continuous attempts to create disturbance in J&K and added that it is our collective responsibility to foil their evil intentions.