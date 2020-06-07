In a shocking incident an 80-year-old man was found tied to a hospital bed in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh as he was allegedly not able to pay his treatment fees. The hospital, however said that the elderly man was tied to save him from hurting himself because he was having convulsion fit.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the incident and said that strict actions will be taken against the culprits, while the hospital has also started a probe in the matter.

Chouhan took to Twitter and said (in Hindi), “A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken.”

The district administration has started an inquiry into the matter. “A team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter and a police probe is underway. The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly,” Shajapur district collector Virendra Singh Rawat was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The octogenarian’s family alleged that the hospital administration tied him on the bed after he was not able to pay Rs 11,000 fees.

“We had deposited a bill of Rs 5,000 at the time of admission but when the treatment took a few more days, we did not have the money to pay the bill,” the daughter of the ,man was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath also tweeted about the incident. He said that the treatment meted out to the elderly man is “inhuman and barbaric” in nature.

“Such inhuman, barbaric treatment of an elderly person in a hospital in Shajapur. The father was held hostage by the arms and legs with ropes for not paying the hospital bill,” he tweeted, sharing the video of the man tied to the hospital bed.