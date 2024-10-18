8 RSS volunteers injured during religious event in Raj

At least eight volunteers of the RSS were injured after being allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants during a religious programme in Karni Vihar area here, officials said on Friday.

Locals in a Shiv Temple were celebrating “Sharad Purnima” amid chanting of bhajans and distributing payasam “kheer” among devotees while the group of assailants, including Naseeb Chaudhary and his son Bhishm Chaudhary, stormed into the venue around 10 pm on Thursday, spilt freshly cooked kheer prasadam on the ground and stabbed volunteers who were making and distributing prasadam.

Eight to ten injured were rushed to the SMS Hospital with sharp edged injuries. Protesting against the attack– the root cause of which is stated to be a dispute related to the ownership of the nearby land-, locals have staged “rasta roko” by blocking traffic on the Jaipur – Ajmer Highway for three hours late last night.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited the hospital to inquire about health and the treatment being given to the injured.

Khimsar condemned the incident that not only inflicted serious injuries to devotees, but also disrupted the religious ceremony.

The ruling BJP MLA from the Hawa Mahal assembly segment Balmukundaacharya and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Congress) have also condemned the attack.

Khachariyawas said, “This is not a communal or religion related tiff, rather, is a personal land related feud between two groups who are followers of the same religion.”

The BJP legislator said, “The assailant Naseeb Chaudhary is indulged in land grabbing and his house, near the temple in reference in the incident, is constructed in violation of rules of the municipal corporation. Hence, he has brought the matter into notice of the Jaipur Greater Municipal corporation.”

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is presently in the UK on the official investment seeking tour, has also been apprised of the situation that now is stated to be under control.