8 members of a family killed in a road mishap in Varanasi

Eight members of a family were killed on the spot when their SUV collided with a stationary truck near Karkhiyaanv under Phulpur police station on early Wednesday morning.

A child of the family was reported to have survived in the accident but his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said the deceased family were returning to their native place in Pilibhit district after darshan of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The incident happened around four in the morning when the SUV hit the truck parked on the side of the highway.

Among the deceased were two brotfers Mahendra Pal and Damodar and their family members.They were residents of village Muzaffarnagar Dudhia Khurd village under Puranpur police station in Pilibhit district.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. In a post from CM’s official account on X, CM has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Varanasi district. CM has directed the district administration officials for proper treatment of the injured.

