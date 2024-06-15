8 naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhatisgarh

At least eight naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhatisgarh’s Abujhmarh on Saturday, police officials said.

One jawan was also killed in action during the encounter.

According to reports, the encounter broke out in the forest area of Abujhmarh in the morning.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of security personnel from four districts – Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon – went to the forest area in search of naxals.

As the forces were closing in, the naxals opened fire, promoting the security personnel to retaliate.

Two jawans were also injured in the gunfight. The encounter was still underway at the time of writing this article.

The encounters comes weeks after 29 naxals were gunned down in a major operation in Bastar just three days before the Lok Sabha polls.

The encounter that took place on April 16 saw the highest number of naxal casualties in a single operation in Bastar area.

After the encounter, Home Minister Amit Shah had vowed that the Modi government will end Naxalism in its third term.