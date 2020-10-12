The seventh round of corps commanders meeting to discuss the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control will take place on Monday morning.

Both the Asian giants are engaged in tensions since last five months at the eastern Ladakh border.

According to the reports, this will be the last meeting in which XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh will lead the Indian delegation before he hands over the command of the corps to Lt General P G K Menon, who will take over later in the week.

The meeting will take place on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting Point.

Talks will be the first in which both sides will have senior military commanders and representatives of foreign ministries.

The Indian delegation included a diplomat during the last meeting and the Chinese delegation too will include a Foreign Ministry official.

Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary for East Asia, Naveen Srivastava, who has been representing India in the diplomatic discussions, was part of the senior military commander talks the last time, which had also included Menon, who was posted in the Army headquarters in Delhi, reported Indian Express.

Last week, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh said, “The Indian Air Force is very well positioned to deal with any threat and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the security scenario.”

Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said Chinese air power can’t get the better of India’s capabilities but at the same time added that there is no question of underestimating the adversary.

He also said that the IAF is prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders if such a scenario arises. “Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency,” the IAF chief said when asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh and possible threat from China in the region.