# India

77 kg heroin seized in Punjab, 4 held

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | August 6, 2023 12:57 pm

Representative Photo

In one of the biggest heroin seizures of this year, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence has apprehended four drug traffickers and recovered 77 kg heroin in two intelligence-led operations, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

In other operations 41 kg and 36 kg narcotics were seized. Also three pistols were recovered.

“These modules were actively involved in trans-border and interstate drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,” Yadav tweeted.

“FIRs under the NDPS Act registered at SSOC (State Special Operation Cell), Fazilka and further investigation is ongoing to demolish the network,” he said.

The police are committed to make the state drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

