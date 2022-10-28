75th Nirankari Sant Samagam: The Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam will be held from November 16 to 20 at the Sant Nirankari Spiritual Complex, Samalkha, Haryana. Preparations for the Sant Samagam are almost complete.

The history of the mission and the main events will be shown at the Nirankari exhibition, which always remains one of the major attractions of the Samagam.

Proper arrangements are also being made for parking, security and other services, so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The purpose of this divine Sant Samagam is to strengthen the spirit of humanity and universal brotherhood, along with showcasing the importance of ‘humanity in spirituality’ which is possible by connecting with the Almighty God through His realization – Brahmgyan.

The 75th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam is historic and unique in itself as the continuous series of these divine Sant Samagams have successfully completed 74 years.