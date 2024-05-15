Baba Hardev Singh Ji himself taught us art of living life selflessly: Sudiksha Ji Maharaj

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, has said that Baba Hardev Singh Ji himself became a living idol of love and taught us the art of living life selflessly.

“When we begin to live our lives surrendered to Nirankar Almighty in every aspect and every moment, then our life is dedicated for the welfare of humanity in real terms. Baba Hardev Singh Ji himself lived such a life of love and devotion,” said Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj on the occasion of ‘Samarpan Diwas’.

“In the holy memory of Baba Hardev Singh Ji, ‘Samarpan Diwas’ Samagam was organised on May 13 at Sant Nirankari Spiritual Sthal, Samalkha, Haryana,” an official from the Sant Nirankari Mission said here.

“Apart from this, this day was also organized all over the world where all the devotees remembered Baba ji’s teachings and saluted his inspiring life,” the official added.