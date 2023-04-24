Sant Nirankari Mission’s pan-India blood donation campaign

Sant Nirankari Mission on Monday organised blood donation camps as part of its pan-India campaign in commemoration of the teachings of Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji.

“To commemorate the teachings of Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji, blood donation camps were organised by the Nirankari fraternity on 24th April, which is observed as ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’,” an official from the Sant Nirankari Mission said here.

“Blood donation is not a social factor, but a divine quality of humanity which reflects the spirit of contribution,” Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’ organised at Ground Number 2 Nirankari Chowk, Delhi.

She further said, “Blood donation is such a beautiful gesture of selfless service in which only the good of the world is in mind then, the feeling does not arise in the heart that not only our relatives or our family is important but, the whole world becomes our family.”