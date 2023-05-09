72% railway track on Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata made route accident proof

The government has made 72 per cent of the railway track from Delhi to Mumbai and Kolkata a zero-incident zone. Under this, the work on installation of anti-collision technical armor on both the above-mentioned railways is being done at a fast pace.

With this technique, there will be no head-on or rear-end collision of trains. It is claimed that by the end of the current financial year, both the railways will be made 100 percent safe.

A senior official of the Railway Board said that the work of installing anti-collision technical armor on the Delhi-Mumbai (1542 km) and Delhi-Kolkata (1469 km) railway lines started last year. Presently, out of a total of 2011 km, the work of armoring has been completed on 1465 km of railways. In this way, 72.84 km of both railway tracks have been armored.

The official said in the current financial year 2023-24, a target has been set to cover 500 km of railway tracks. In this way, by March 2024, out of a total 2011 kilometer-long stretch of both railways, 97.71 will be fitted with anti-collision technology. He informed that after April 2024, premium passenger trains Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto, Vande Bharat, etc. will be able to run at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata railway lines.

It may be noted here that due to the technical reasons of the said railways, there is a restriction on the speed limit in all the sections. By running the trains at maximum speed, passengers will get relief from the problem of late trains. The average speed of trains will also increase. Due to this, the railways will be empty and new trains can be run.

Railway Board officials said that there is a plan to install Kavach technology on all the major railway lines of the two. The board has approved the installation of armor technology on a total of 34,000 railway routes including Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata. Armoring work on the Bidar-Parli-Manmad-Secunderabad-Guntkal section (1200 km) of the South Central Railway is in the final stage.

For 2022-23, Rs 272.30 crore was spent on applying armor technology. In the year 2021-22, Rs 133 crore was released for Kavach. Experts say that it is estimated that more than 1.5 lakh crore money will be spent on this.