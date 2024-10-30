69 contestants in the fray for Rajasthan bye-elections

A total of 15 contestants have withdrawn their nominations across seven poll-bound assembly segments in Rajasthan, leaving 69 candidates in the fray for the November 13 by-elections.

While five candidates withdrew from the race on Tuesday, 10 more, all Independents and from local unrecognized parties, pulled out on Wednesday.

“The deadline for withdrawals passed at 3 pm this afternoon,” an election office spokesperson said.

Following these withdrawals, a maximum of 12 candidates each are contesting the Dausa and Khinvsar seats, while Salumbar (ST) has the fewest, with six candidates.

In Jhunjhunu assembly segment, Amit Ola (Congress) is up against Rajendra Bamboo (BJP), with nine other candidates also in the fray.

In Ramgarh, Aryaan Zuber (Congress), Sukhwant Singh (BJP), and eight other candidates are vying for the seat.

In Dausa, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena’s brother, Jagmohan (BJP), Deen Dayal (Congress), and 10 others are contesting the seat. In Khinvsar in Nagaur district, Kanika Beniwal (RLP), Dr Ratan Chaudhary (Congress), Rewant Ram Daga (BJP), and nine others are competing.

Salumbar (ST) and Chorasi (ST) have six and 10 contestants, respectively, though the main contest in both constituencies is expected to be a triangular one among the Congress, BJP, and Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP).