65-yr-man suffers injuries as Ola Electric scooter’s reverse mode ‘fails’

A 65-year-old man in Jodhpur suffered serious injuries as his Ola e-scooter unexpectedly went into reverse mode at full speed, in yet another sad event employing Ola Electric’s controversial reverse mode.’

Pallav Maheshwari, the victim’s son who returned to India last year and was ‘ecstatic’ about the country’s EV revolution, said on LinkedIn that his father was seriously injured in the accident.

“My father was gravely hurt by a software bug in the #olaelectric scooter that caused it to go into reverse mode at full speed. He was the one who, despite his advanced age, was highly energetic and enthusiastic about using the #ola #electricvehicle. Please have a look at what your #insufficientlytested scooter has done to him “Maheshwari also shared some photographs of his father.

“He has slammed his head on a wall, almost rupturing his skull (now with ten stitches) and breaking his left arm, which will require surgery with two plates placed,” he stated.

Ola Electric had not yet responded to the new occurrence.

The reverse mode accelerator fault has been reported by several Ola Electric customers in the past.

Last month, Guwahati resident Balwant Singh tweeted that his son was involved in an accident “due to a problem in regenerative braking where, instead of slowing down, the scooter accelerated, transmitting so much torque that he had an accident.”

Ola Electric claimed to have conducted a comprehensive investigation after the accident “The data clearly demonstrates that the rider was speeding throughout the night, and that he panicked and lost control of the vehicle. The automobile was in perfect condition “.

Singh’s son was driving an Ola S1 Pro when the accident occurred on March 26.

“The scooter went airborne before crashing and skidding. My son was hospitalized on March 26 and had a fracture in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in Ola S1 Pro,” tweeted Balwant Singh who is still fighting with the company on social media.

