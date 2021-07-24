As soon as Ola announced the opening of bookings for its EV, Twitter users started flocking in to tweet about their displeasure in a somewhat slightly complex booking process. Some users who successfully booked their OLA electric scooter.

The Ola scooter probably has the most colour options in the Indian e-scooter segment, and definitely does look good in each one of them.

If either one of them has caught your fancy, you can book one for yourself on Ola’s website for just Rs 500. It could also be the reason why Ola has already received about 1 lakh bookings for it.

More updates about the scooter are awaited but until then, do let us know your favourite colour for this scooter.