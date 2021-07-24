Indian consumers can book the upcoming Ola electric scooter for a token amount of just Rs 499. The scooter will come with a removable lithium battery and a ground-breaking range of around 240 kilometres.
The Ola electric scooter will feature a class-leading under-seat storage of 50-litres and will have features like keyless app-based access, digital instrument cluster, cloud connectivity, alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and many more.
Performance wise, the new Ola electric scooter will have a maximum range of 240 kilometres on a single charge, which is more than twice the range offered by its nearest rivals. The scooter isn’t one to be left behind in terms of speed too. It is claimed that the Ola electric scooter can do the 0-45km/h run in just 3.9 seconds and its top speed is in excess of 80 kmph.
Adding to this is the convenience of the removable lithium battery pack, which makes it very convenient as battery swapping takes only a fraction of a time when compared to charging a battery pack.
The brand has announced the opening of bookings. The announcement was made on Ola Electric’s official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “It’s day 1 of the revolution, the day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for! The Ola Electric Scooter can now be reserved at just Rs. 499.
https://twitter.com/OlaElectric/status/1418084564438712322?s=20
As soon as Ola announced the opening of bookings for its EV, Twitter users started flocking in to tweet about their displeasure in a somewhat slightly complex booking process. Some users who successfully booked their OLA electric scooter.
The Ola scooter probably has the most colour options in the Indian e-scooter segment, and definitely does look good in each one of them.
If either one of them has caught your fancy, you can book one for yourself on Ola’s website for just Rs 500. It could also be the reason why Ola has already received about 1 lakh bookings for it.
More updates about the scooter are awaited but until then, do let us know your favourite colour for this scooter.