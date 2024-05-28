63.37 pc voter turnout recorded in 6th phase of LS polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said more than 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the sixth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in 58 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories was held on 25th May in the sixth phase of the general elections.

“In continuation of ECI’s two press notes dated 25th May (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 63.37 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase for 58 parliamentary constituencies in the ongoing general elections,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

According to the data of voting in the sixth phase, the female voters turnout outnumbered the male. The female turnout was recorded at 64.95 per cent and male at 61.95 per cent, while third gender at 18.67 per cent.

West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 82.71 per cent, followed by Odisha at 74.45 per cent and Jharkhand at 65.39 per cent. Delhi recorded 58.69 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 54.04, as per the data.

The ECI said the final turnout will only be available post counting of postal ballots and its addition to total vote count.

Of the 58 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase, 14 were from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight each from Bihar and West Bengal, seven from Delhi, six from Odisha, four from Jharkhand and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May and fifth phase on 20th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, second 66.71 per cent, third 65.68 per cent, fourth 69.16 per cent and fifth phase 62.2 per cent.

The seventh and last phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.