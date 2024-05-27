EC announces election to 3 RS seats from Kerala, by-election in Maha

The Election Commission on Monday announced that the election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala and by-election on one seat in Maharashtra would be held on June 25.

The poll panel announced the election to the four seats in the Upper House of Parliament as the term of the incumbent MPs- Binoy Viswam, Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani will end on July 1.

According to a communiqué issued by the poll panel, the notification for the election will be issued on June 6, and June 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

Advertisement

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 14th June. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 18th June.

As per the schedule, the polling will take place on 25th June from 9 am to 4 pm. The date before which the election shall be completed is 28th June.

The poll panel also announced a by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat on the same day. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Praful Patel.

The ECI said it has “directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said election.”

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election, it added.