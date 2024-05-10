5th meet of task force for development of tourism in NE held

The fifth meeting of the task force for the development of tourism in the North East was held here on Friday, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) said.

In the meeting, the discussion centred on strategies for capacity building, training policies, marketing and promotion efforts for the development of tourism in NE states.

Officials from the eight North Eastern states– Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura attended the meeting.

Representatives from various ministries– Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other private partners also present.

Last month, the fourth meeting of the Task Force was held. The meeting then discussed the strategies along with the action plan for the comprehensive and sustainable development of tourism in the North East Region through engagements with stakeholders including those in the private space.

It may be mentioned that in pursuance of decisions taken in the meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of DoNER in September, 2022, the constitution of a Task Force for the development of tourism in North Eastern Region, was proposed.

Accordingly, a Task Force was constituted on 20th October, 2023 under the Ministry of DoNER with representatives from concerned Ministries, State Governments and other stakeholders.