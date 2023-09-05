55% polling recorded in peaceful Ghosi bypoll

Polling for crucial Ghosi assembly bypoll in the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh has ended on a peaceful note with around 55 per cent of the voters using their franchise on Tuesday.

The fate of the ten candidates in the fray was sealed in the ballot boxes till September 8 when the result will come out.

This bypoll is touted as the first clash between NDA and INDIA alliances in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from SP and joined the BJP a year after the assembly polls necessitating the by-election.

There was a direct contest between BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan and SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. According to the Election Commission, 49.42 per cent of the voters voted till 5 pm and by the end of the polling at 6 pm, the percentage could be around 55 per cent.

The voting graph decreased at the end of the polling due to rain.

Dara Singh Chauhan said that the voting ended peacefully and the BJP will win with an overwhelming majority.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that frustrated after seeing the defeat in the by-election in Ghosi assembly seat, the BJP Government had misused the administration and the police. “At the behest of the BJP Government, the police administration descended into anarchy and worked as a wing of BJP, ” he charged.

He complained that voters were prevented from casting their votes. “New tactics were adopted to put pressure on the leaders and workers of Samajwadi Party. BJP officials and police were seen working together to prevent minorities and backward classes from voting. Many voters were deprived of their franchise. Complaints were received at many places that a police Circle Officer himself played the role of an election campaigner for BJP,” the SP president added.