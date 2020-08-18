The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data.

India’s Covid-19 recoveries have reached closer to 2 million (19,19,842), while the actual caseload of the country stands at 6,76,900 on date and currently comprises only 25.57 per cent of the total positive cases.

This difference between the recovered and the active cases continues to expand and now stands at 12,42,942. The recovery rate is 72.51 per cent at present.

This is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with the standardised clinical management of the critical patients, the ministry said in a statement. India has followed a standard of care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of Covid-19 patients – mild, moderate and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), it said.

The effective clinical management strategies have yielded positive results, the ministry said. India has been marching firmly on the road to enhanced recoveries every day, it asserted.

The early identification of cases has helped to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to the timely and effective management of cases, the ministry said.

The Case Fatality Rate has further slumped to 1.92 per cent. The total number of tests for detection of Covid19 has also crossed the three crore-mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data. Of the 941 fresh deaths, 288 were in Maharashtra, 125 in Tamil Nadu, 116 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 51 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 16 in Jharkhand, 15 in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 10 each in Kerala, Odisha, Haryana and Telangana, eight in Delhi and seven each in Chhattisgarh and Assam.

Six fatalities were reported from Goa, four each from Puducherry, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tripura, three from Manipur and a casualty each was recorded in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 50,921 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of 20,037, followed by Tamil Nadu (5,766), Delhi (4,196), Karnataka (3,947), Gujarat (2,785), Andhra Pradesh (2,650), Uttar Pradesh (2,449), West Bengal (2,428) and Madhya Pradesh (1,105). The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” it said, adding that a statewise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With input from PTI)