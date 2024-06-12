5000 pilgrims for Kashmir’s Kheer Bhawani Mela flagged off

Amid tight security arrangements, 176 buses carrying about 5000 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, were on Wednesday flagged off from Nagrota near here by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani mela in Kashmir on 14 June.

The Divisional Commissioner said that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place en-route the Yatra by the concerned district administrations and stakeholder departments. The arrangements include busses for transportation, security, accommodation, meals and other facilities for the devotees.

Around 5000 yatris on board 176 buses left for different destinations of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela viz Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar and Manzam (Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag).

The main congregation will be held at Tulmulla (Ganderbal) on the auspicious occasion of Zyesht Ashtami on 14 June. Relief Organisation, in collaboration with concerned district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrimage of the devotees of Mata Kheer Bhawani.

The District Administration Ramban extended a warm welcome to the devotees when the convoy carrying them reached Chanderkot.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, alongside SSP, Anuj Kumar and prominent citizens of the area welcomed the pilgrims. They were offered lunch and continued their onward journey after that.